Medallia Launches Quickstart Solutions for Government and Education
Medallia, a provider of experience management solutions, has released Medallia Quickstart Solutions for State & Local governments and the education market, providing deep understanding of employee and citizen sentiment.
"The challenges we are facing with COVID-19 are giving us the opportunity to redefine how we live, learn, work, and care for one another. By capturing rich and powerful feedback from those who are impacted the most, we accelerate our ability to adapt to the needs of today," said Nick Thomas, executive vice president of the global public sector at Medallia, in a statement.
Medallia's Quickstart Solutions for State & Local Government and Education include the following:
- Public Safety and Services, to better understand the needs and expectations of the community and align with first responder departments, including police and fire;
- K-12 Education, to better understand what parents, students, and faculty need for successful remote and in-class education;
- Higher Education, to determine the proper return to campus, virtually and physically;
- Department of Motor Vehicles, to deliver contactless experiences for driver services;
- Workplace Solutions, to keep a finger on the pulse of employees and apply artificial intelligence to understand top areas of improvement and suggested actions; and
- Veterans Experience, to improve the care, benefits, and services for veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.