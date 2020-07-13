Medallia Launches Quickstart Solutions for Government and Education

Medallia, a provider of experience management solutions, has released Medallia Quickstart Solutions for State & Local governments and the education market, providing deep understanding of employee and citizen sentiment.

"The challenges we are facing with COVID-19 are giving us the opportunity to redefine how we live, learn, work, and care for one another. By capturing rich and powerful feedback from those who are impacted the most, we accelerate our ability to adapt to the needs of today," said Nick Thomas, executive vice president of the global public sector at Medallia, in a statement.

Medallia's Quickstart Solutions for State & Local Government and Education include the following: