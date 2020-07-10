Vidyard Redesigns and Adds to Its Video Hosting Platform

Vidyard has introduced a suite of video creation and collaboration tools, a new integration with Zoom video conferencing, and a major redesign of its online video hosting and enterprise video platform services.

"Businesses are quickly evolving their sales, marketing, and communications strategies to align with a digital-first communication world," said Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard, in a statement. "Video is a huge part of that, as it's simply more efficient, more expressive, and more effective than standard text. Today's businesses need a simpler, smarter, and more scalable way to put the power of video into their people's hands. We're excited to deliver on that need with a new breed of video creation and hosting solutions that turn any business professional into a video creator and any organization into a video-first business."

Included in this latest release is a host of innovations in online video recording and sharing that enable advanced video creation and secure video-based collaboration. Vidyard also introduced mobile apps to help business professionals create and share custom videos whether they're home, in the office, or on the go.

New capabilities includethe following: