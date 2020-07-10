Vidyard Redesigns and Adds to Its Video Hosting Platform
Vidyard has introduced a suite of video creation and collaboration tools, a new integration with Zoom video conferencing, and a major redesign of its online video hosting and enterprise video platform services.
"Businesses are quickly evolving their sales, marketing, and communications strategies to align with a digital-first communication world," said Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard, in a statement. "Video is a huge part of that, as it's simply more efficient, more expressive, and more effective than standard text. Today's businesses need a simpler, smarter, and more scalable way to put the power of video into their people's hands. We're excited to deliver on that need with a new breed of video creation and hosting solutions that turn any business professional into a video creator and any organization into a video-first business."
Included in this latest release is a host of innovations in online video recording and sharing that enable advanced video creation and secure video-based collaboration. Vidyard also introduced mobile apps to help business professionals create and share custom videos whether they're home, in the office, or on the go.
New capabilities includethe following:
- Updates to Vidyard's free online video recording tool for the desktop using a webcam, screen recording, or both. On-screen drawing and highlighting tools allow users to customize videos by calling out important areas on their screens using a variety of brush sizes and colors. When recording their screens and webcams at the same time, users can move their camera windows on-the-fly to avoid covering up important visuals. Speaker notes also help users stay on script and add bullets and talking points on screen directly above their webcams.
- New Vidyard Android app and updated iOS app.
- Video viewers can now leave comments or reply to videos shared by users of Vidyard's Pro, Teams, Business, and Enterprise tier offerings. Once the video recording has been shared, viewers can collaborate directly on the video sharing page to provide feedback or ask questions. Video senders receive comment notifications.
- Enhanced security options to set viewer access to private videos using custom passwords. Vidyard's Enterprise customers can also apply single sign-on (SSO) settings that ensure private videos created and shared by internal users can only be viewed by other employees within that same organization.
- Revamped user interface: Once a video is recorded or uploaded, users can immediately generate transcripts, add closed captions, customize the video thumbnail, set viewing permissions, and publish to a variety of public and private channels. With intuitive workflows and user-friendly experiences, individuals across any team can now create, upload, and publish videos.
- Zoom integration that enables Business and Enterprise tier customers to automatically sync recorded Zoom calls into their Vidyard accounts as soon as meetings end. Users can store and share an unlimited number of Zoom recordings and secure private content with passwords and single sign-on solutions. Recorded Zoom meetings can be viewed on dedicated video sharing pages or shared using Vidyard's online video sharing tools and mobile apps.