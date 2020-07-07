AVOXI Integrates Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and Zoho into Cloud Communications Platform

AVOXI, a cloud communications platform and virtual number solutions provider for contact centers, has integrated CRM systems from Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and Zoho into its contact center platform.

Enterprise customers can now pull customer information directly into their web phones, click to dial, automatically log call details, and pull custom reports in real time.

"Our customers want the ability to connect their business tools to their contact center," said AVOXI CEO David Wise in a statement. "Our CRM integrations solve that problem. By connecting our contact center software into the technologies our customers use every day we're streamlining their work into one comprehensive platform." "Support and sales teams are usually tasked with meticulously logging almost every minute of their entire day. As we continue to integrate with more and more technologies, our goal is to significantly reduce that monotonous work so they have more time to do what they do best - provide exceptional brand interactions," said AVOXI Chief Revenue Officer Kyle Johnson in a statement.

AVOXI is starting with CRM favorites like Salesforce, Dynamics, and Zoho, but other essential technologies, including marketing automation, help desks, and live chat, are slated to be added soon.