Qualtrics Deepens Voxpopme Integration

Qualtrics, an SAP company, has deepened its Voxpopme integration, empowering businesses to capture video feedback that directly integrates into the Qualtrics XM Platform.

The enhancements include the addition of a video visualization widget into the Qualtrics dashboard to help businesses access quantitative and qualitative feedback side by side on one system. Built-in time stamping allows businesses to flag customer pain points, text analysis surfaces key themes and patterns, and discovery tools provide video analysis for top insights.

With the Voxpopme extension, Qualtrics customers can do the following:

Reveal a deeper understanding of the why behind feedback through rich video responses;

Understand high volumes of respondent-recorded video feedback within the XM Platform; and

Use and customize auto-generated showreels of video feedback.

"Understanding consumers, customers, and employees has never been so crucial for business," said Dave Carruthers, CEO and founder of Voxpopme, in a statement. "Voxpopme's integration with Qualtrics allows brands to go beyond key charts and dashboards to see real people, customers, and employees talking passionately about their experiences, not just the scores and trends alone. This rich feedback allows for an instant understanding of and empathy for their perspective and ultimately instills more drive to take action."

Voxpopme is one of more than 80 Qualtrics Development Platform (QDP) partners.