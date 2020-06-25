CareAR Announces Augmented Reality Integration with ServiceNow

CareAR has integrated with ServiceNow, extending enterprise-grade augmented reality (AR) visual support as part of a ServiceNow digital workflow experience.

Available for ServiceNow Customer Service Management, Field Service Management, and IT Service Management, CareAR is an augmented reality visual support platform.

Starting from either the ServiceNow Mobile Agent application or Agent Workspace desktop interface, the integration provides real-time visual AR assistance and guidance for customers, employees, and field workers on site. Remote agents and experts can virtually see the situation and visually guide customers and field workers using a suite of collaborative AR tools via desktop, mobile, and smart glass devices, as if they were there, in-person.

Additionally, CareAR can instantly capture content of pictures and video recordings during service sessions.

"CareAR's vision of making expertise accessible is more crucial now than ever before," said Sam Waicberg, co-founder and CEO of CareAR, in a statement. "CareAR and ServiceNow are on a journey to enable enterprises to deliver intelligence and instructions, instantly for their customers, employees, and field workers, so they can provide digital experiences that deliver the greatest customer engagements and outcomes." "Service teams today are challenged with solving problems in increasingly complex situations, especially in light of COVID-19. They want to increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve customer outcomes—all while ensuring employee safety," said Michael Ramsey, vice president of product management for customer workflow products at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Together with CareAR, ServiceNow is delivering digital experiences that empower service teams to better solve problems remotely so work can be completed efficiently and safely."

The goal of CareAR is to limit the number of service truck rolls, but if on-site presence is needed, the ability to "Show Before You Go" prior to being dispatched ensures greater likelihood to fix the problem the first time.

CareAR recently announced support for Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, that works as part of CareAR's workflow integration with ServiceNow, delivering a hands-free remote visual AR support solution.