Sprinklr Integrates with Google Business Messages

Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, has integrated with Google's Business Messages, helping companies respond to messages from customers who find their business listings on Google. Mobile searchers can message the company directly from the listing, and companies can capture, route, and resolve messages alongside customer inquiries from other channels, all in Sprinklr.

The integration also comes with Sprinklr's artificial intelligence-powered Smart Response Recommendations, which automatically suggest relevant replies, and Smart Alerts, which notify agents when the volume of care issues spike. Companies can also gain insight into the quality of their customer care by using Sprinklr to automatically send surveys on Google's Business Messages after the conversation is closed.

"Google's Business Messages is built to create quick, meaningful, and effective connections with customers," said Fei Gao, partnerships manager at Google, in a statement. "We're pleased to have Sprinklr bring the benefits of Google's Business Messages to global brands by making it easy to manage customer inquiries in one platform." "Google Search is one of the largest entry points in the world for customer care. People go there looking to contact a business, and they often only find phone numbers. As a result, call volumes are skyrocketing, customer support costs are high, and customer experiences are suffering," said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr's CEO and founder, in a statement. "Sprinklr's integration with Google's Business Messages solves these challenges by enabling brands to deflect high call volumes and use Sprinklr's AI to respond more efficiently. With inquiries from social media and messaging all in one place, brands can easily listen to and engage customers on the channels they use most."

Television services provider Sling TV is among the first companies taking advantage of this integration.