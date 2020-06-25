Jellyfish to Offer Google Marketing Platform Services to U.S. Government

Jellyfish has received approval from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to support government departments in their digital advertising strategies.

As a Google partner, Jellyfish is one of only a few vendors chosen to support federal agencies on their quest to become more digitally advanced and autonomous. With GSA approval, Jellyfish can offer government organizations a full stack of Google and Salesforce Marketing Cloud technologies.

The solutions provided cover the entire Google Marketing Platform (GMP) suite, including Google Analytics 360, Google Cloud, and Google Cloud Training Jellyfish will strategically support federal agencies with the development of technological capabilities, industry-specific training, and customized in-housing plans.