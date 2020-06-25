Lucid Launches Impact Measurement Dashboard

Lucid, a provider of programmatic research technology platforms, today released Impact Measurement Dashboard, a real-time insights and analytics product for brand lift measurement.

Companies can use Impact Measurement Dashboard's self-service features to measure brand lift and optimize media performance for digital campaigns.

With an API-first development approach, Impact Measurement Dashboard uses a proprietary survey-based methodology to get responses from real people. The always-on dashboard displays daily survey results and Lucid-generated brand lift metrics across a range of key performance indicators, delivering reporting cut by site, tactic, placement, and creative.

"Lucid saw a need in the ecosystem for a brand lift product that is actionable, API-driven, and cost-effective. Impact Measurement Dashboard provides a brand lift solution that really scales," said Lindsay Fordham, Lucid's senior director of audience products, in a statement.

Backed by the Lucid Marketplace, the Impact Measurement Dashboard enables users to survey consumers who have been exposed to specific advertising campaigns and uses their responses to measure campaign success. Lucid tracks the campaign and matches the impression data against a global platform to identify respondents who have been exposed to the ads.