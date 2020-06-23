3CLogic Integrates Cloud Contact Center with Microsoft Teams

3CLogic has integrated its cloud contact center solutions with Microsoft Teams to streamline communication between back-office resources and front-line call center agents.

"We are excited to extend this new integration to our current and future enterprise customers who are eager to improve the collaboration between departments," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic, in a statement. "Enterprises have accelerated their adoption of Microsoft Teams over the past few months given the ongoing need to facilitate the ability to work remotely. This joint offering will make it easier for customer-facing agents to access internal experts and resources across departments to enable the highest level of customer service."

The integration between 3CLogic and Microsoft Teams allows companies to do the following:

Synchronize agent statuses between both platforms to allow 3CLogic agents and Microsoft Teams users to respectively know the availability of one another;

Click-to-call or conference in Teams users to assist in active customer issues; and

Answer contact center calls via the Microsoft Teams client while facilitating CRM (ie: Microsoft Dynamics CRM) or systems of record (ie: ServiceNow) screen-pops.

"As organizations adjust to the new work environment, the adoption of cloud-enabled technologies to simplify and enhance customer engagements and streamline collaboration between groups will be key to any long-term success," Seynhaeve added. "We look forward to continuing to expand our portfolio of features to support our current and future customers as they adapt to the ongoing market trends and shifts."

3CLogic's Microsoft Teams offering serves as an extension to its existing computer-telephony interchange (CTI) and cloud contact center integrations with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM platform.