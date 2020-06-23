Mediafly Partners with Zoom

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has integrated its technologies with enterprise video communications powerhouse Zoom to provide sales reps a remote selling environment.

Modern sellers understand that today our only constant is change. Adapting quickly is the difference between thriving or becoming extinct," said Carson Conant, CEO of Mediafly, in a statement. "Driving revenue for our customers as they navigate a changing selling environment means providing a best-in-class vehicle to deliver real results. Partnering with Zoom gives Mediafly customers access to a combination of our next-generation sales enablement platform and top-of-the-line enterprise video communications technology."

The Mediafly/Zoom partnership allows users to launch meetings at any time using their personal Zoom IDs from within their Mediafly or CRM systems through a single user interface. Users have complete access to comprehensive Zoom meeting attendee information, amplifying Mediafly's content usage analytics.