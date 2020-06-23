Mediafly Partners with Zoom
Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, has integrated its technologies with enterprise video communications powerhouse Zoom to provide sales reps a remote selling environment.
Modern sellers understand that today our only constant is change. Adapting quickly is the difference between thriving or becoming extinct," said Carson Conant, CEO of Mediafly, in a statement. "Driving revenue for our customers as they navigate a changing selling environment means providing a best-in-class vehicle to deliver real results. Partnering with Zoom gives Mediafly customers access to a combination of our next-generation sales enablement platform and top-of-the-line enterprise video communications technology."
The Mediafly/Zoom partnership allows users to launch meetings at any time using their personal Zoom IDs from within their Mediafly or CRM systems through a single user interface. Users have complete access to comprehensive Zoom meeting attendee information, amplifying Mediafly's content usage analytics.
"Sellers have always faced the challenge of presenting content that buyers find useful and engaging. These days, the challenge is even greater because the connection has to be made remotely," said Jason Shah, chief technology officer at Mediafly, in a statement. "Many sellers that use Mediafly are already using Zoom. By partnering with Zoom, we enable them to simplify their workflow and deliver their engaging, effective, Mediafly-powered presentation experience in the same way they would have when face to face."
