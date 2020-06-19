Salesforce Launches Government Cloud Plus

Salesforce yesterday launched Government Cloud Plus, a dedicated instance of Salesforce's multitenant cloud infrastructure for U.S. federal, state, and local governments, U.S. government contractors, and federally funded research and development centers.

Government Cloud Plus also achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) at the High Security Impact Level, allowing users to safely deploy Salesforce's Customer 360 CRM platform and industry solutions.

Government Cloud Plus runs on Amazon Web Services' AWS GovCloud. Users benefit from continuous monitoring by the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) to detect changes to the security posture of the system.