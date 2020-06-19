Salesforce Launches Government Cloud Plus
Salesforce yesterday launched Government Cloud Plus, a dedicated instance of Salesforce's multitenant cloud infrastructure for U.S. federal, state, and local governments, U.S. government contractors, and federally funded research and development centers.
Government Cloud Plus also achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) at the High Security Impact Level, allowing users to safely deploy Salesforce's Customer 360 CRM platform and industry solutions.
Government Cloud Plus runs on Amazon Web Services' AWS GovCloud. Users benefit from continuous monitoring by the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) to detect changes to the security posture of the system.
"In these unprecedented times, the public sector is being tested to deliver and accelerate innovation on behalf of their constituents," said Dave Rey, president of global public sector at Salesforce, in a statement. "Government Cloud Plus will empower governments to respond and get ahead of demand by providing modern, compliant, and secure experiences for their customers while scaling their mission impact, accelerating digital transformation, and rapidly responding to the ever-evolving regulatory environment we operate in."
"It's been our mission to bring government and citizens closer together, and this is the next step as part of our deep and continued investment in the public sector industry," said Jujhar Singh, chief operating officer and general manager of industry clouds at Salesforce, in a statement. "Government Cloud Plus brings the full power of the Salesforce platform designed with the trust, security, and compliance required by government agencies, as well as providing customers with the agility and flexibility inherent with the Customer 360 Platform."
"AWS and Salesforce are committed to offering best-in-class solutions that help government agencies deliver value for the communities they serve," said Teresa Carlson, vice president of worldwide public sector at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of IT modernization across the public sector, and Salesforce Government Cloud Plus helps deliver additional security and compliance controls in support of critical public sector missions."