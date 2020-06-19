Signal Vine Launches Signal Vine Messaging on Salesforce AppExchange

Signal Vine, a provider of blended SMS communications for the education industry, has launched Signal Vine Messaging on Salesforce AppExchange, allowing users to integrate the complete text messaging app into their Salesforce instances.

Signal Vine Messaging lets schools engage large numbers of contacts in personal, targeted, and interactive ways. They can segment contact data and personalize text messages within student records directly in Salesforce, send one-to-one messages or harness the power of artificial intelligence to scale personalized messages to large groups of contacts. Responses from students or prospects will be captured directly in Salesforce and synced to the Signal Vine platform to ensure data remains up-to-date.