Signal Vine Launches Signal Vine Messaging on Salesforce AppExchange
Signal Vine, a provider of blended SMS communications for the education industry, has launched Signal Vine Messaging on Salesforce AppExchange, allowing users to integrate the complete text messaging app into their Salesforce instances.
Signal Vine Messaging lets schools engage large numbers of contacts in personal, targeted, and interactive ways. They can segment contact data and personalize text messages within student records directly in Salesforce, send one-to-one messages or harness the power of artificial intelligence to scale personalized messages to large groups of contacts. Responses from students or prospects will be captured directly in Salesforce and synced to the Signal Vine platform to ensure data remains up-to-date.
"Our customers and Salesforce users have been anxiously awaiting Signal Vine Messaging so they can get the full power of Signal Vine without leaving the Salesforce environment. This will certainly save time, streamline work, and, most important, enable personalized interaction with students via text messaging for the best possible communication experience," said Brian Kathman, CEO of Signal Vine, in a statement.
"Signal Vine Messaging is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as the app combines the best of both platforms into an integrated experience for Salesforce and Signal Vine customers," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
