Vee24 Launches V11 Intelligent Conversational Experience

Vee24, a provider of conversational, multiexperience solutions, today launched version 11 of its Intelligent Conversation Experience.

The release is currently live in production with more than 100 clients globally who are using the platform to allow sales, marketing, and service agents to collaborate with customers.

"Our modular solution is easy to use with pre-configured industry best practices and secure collaboration tools, seamlessly integrated for a true omnichannel engagement to deliver a personalized digital experience," said Priya Iyer, chairwoman and CEO of Vee24, in a statement. "Our clients, on average, benefit from more than 35 percent net new revenue, 45 percent operational savings, and 95 percent customer satisfaction ratings, driving real value and customer loyalty. "Across marketing, sales, and customer service, the platform has targeted solutions to help create differentiated strategies for businesses," Iyer continued. "Teams can now drive leads by embedding live engagement in web ads, social media, and email campaigns, qualify them using our family of bots, and convert and assist the qualified leads through five significant features of the new release: VeeWebinar, VeeMessenger, VeeVoice, VeeScheduler, and VeeSupervisor."

The latest release has out-of-the-box integrations with major CRM solutions, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, and others. VeeChat for Salesforce and Zendesk allow customer service teams to stay within their CRM environment while using the platform. Robust two-way integrations with these CRMs improve customer and agent experiences and keep data centralized and highly accessible.

Numerous clients, including Samsung, Hyundai Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Eastern Bank, KBC Bank, DFS Group, Watches of Switzerland Group, and Schuh, are already seeing success using the platform.