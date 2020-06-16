MetaCX Launches B2B Customer Lifecycle Platform

MetaCX today launched the MetaCX platform, a collaborative B2B customer lifecycle solution.

"The subscription economy was an important first step toward aligning suppliers and buyers, but true alignment only comes with clear, unmistakable proof of value, which has been elusive until now," said Scott McCorkle, founder and CEO of MetaCX, in a statement. "MetaCX is proud to be an innovator in the next phase of this evolution, from relationships based on subscriptions to relationships based on performance that both suppliers and buyers can see."

MetaCX allows suppliers and buyers to create shared spaces to define and measure target outcomes and align sales, success, and delivery teams around measurable value. It helps companies manage every stage of the revenue cycle, including the following;

Deal management: Sales representatives can use MetaCX to create co-branded shared spaces to collaborate with prospects, create mutual success plans based on target outcomes, and build structure around sales cycles;

Coordinated handoffs: Sales representatives can then use MetaCX to transition the post-sale relationship to onboarding, implementation, and success teams;

Proof of performance: After onboarding new customers, success teams can use MetaCX to improve quarterly business review (QBR) and renewal discussions with live product and performance data; and

Revenue cycle optimization: Revenue teams can use MetaCX to operationalize value-selling methodologies, improve forecasting and predictability with engagement metrics that signal buyer intent and readiness, and create a shared catalog of proven customer outcomes.

MetaCX is built on an event-based architecture and is based on a complex event processing engine called CXReactor and a data integration layer that allows organizations to instrument data from virtually any endpoint, including product analytics tools like Pendo and Mixpanel, CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, and data pipelines like Segment and Snowflake.

MetaCX organizes all of this data around the specific business outcomes that customers want to achieve.