Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace Offers Salesforce Essentials

Ingram Micro Cloud's Cloud Marketplace now includes Salesforce Essentials for small businesses

"These are challenging times for all businesses, but in particular, for small businesses," said Nimesh Davé, executive vice president of global cloud computing at Ingram Micro, in a statement. "This agreement further strengthens our marketplace of cloud solutions addressing the unique needs of small businesses. Salesforce's expertise in fostering business growth and its dedication to the customer experience will be crucial assets for our partners and their customers."

"Salesforce Essentials is purpose-built to give small businesses access to the tools they need to better connect with customers," said Meredith Schmidt, executive vice president and general manager of Essentials and SMB at Salesforce, in a statement. "At a time when small businesses are facing new and unfamiliar challenges, we hope to bring critical small business tools and resources to Ingram Micro Cloud's community of reselling partners and small business customers."