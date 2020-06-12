Medallia Launches Medical Solutions Suite

Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has launched Medallia Telemedicine Suite, a telehealth care delivery and experience optimization solution on a single platform.

Medallia Telemedicine Suite includes the following:

"With Medallia LivingLens, patients can leave video and feedback for physicians at all stages of the healthcare process, and they can use Medallia Zingle to securely communicate with their doctors and caregivers. Physicians can use our ideas platform to crowdsource symptom analysis and therapy advice across their networks. Patients can leave feedback on treatment and therapy experiences in real time," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.