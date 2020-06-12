Medallia Launches Medical Solutions Suite
Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has launched Medallia Telemedicine Suite, a telehealth care delivery and experience optimization solution on a single platform.
Medallia Telemedicine Suite includes the following:
- A video communication platform allowing patients to record videos that are automatically analyzed using machine learning to prioritize high-risk patients, alert providers for further review to determine appropriate care, and give patients an opportunity to leave feedback throughout the process;
- Contactless SMS communications to schedule appointments and let doctors diagnose symptoms remotely;
- Real-time feedback mechanism on patient experiences throughout the entire patient journey, whether digital, telehealth or in person; and
- The ability to identify themes and trends across the entire patient population with the use of artificial intelligence.
"With Medallia LivingLens, patients can leave video and feedback for physicians at all stages of the healthcare process, and they can use Medallia Zingle to securely communicate with their doctors and caregivers. Physicians can use our ideas platform to crowdsource symptom analysis and therapy advice across their networks. Patients can leave feedback on treatment and therapy experiences in real time," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.