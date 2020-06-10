Neustar Partners with Quaero to Bring Identity to Customer Data Platforms
Neustar, an information services and identity resolution company, is partnering with Quaero, which will leverage Neustar's integrated technology and verified people-based data to improve the quality and accuracy of its clients’ customer data, both online and offline.
The Neustar and Quaero partnership provides a single view of customers across devices and channels.
Neustar's technology and measurement services enable companies to do the following:
- Verify the accuracy and completeness of customer data;
- Normalize and de-duplicate customer records using verified identity data;
- Enrich records with up-to-date contact information, as well as demographics and behavioral attributes; and
- Transform offline customer data into addressable online audiences for cross-digital advertising.
"[Customer data platforms] are aggregating massive amounts of data from multiple sources, but it is a challenge to create and maintain accurate data on customers," said Robert McKay, senior vice president of customer identity and risk solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "Neustar's online and offline identity data verification, enrichment, and marketing technology can significantly improve the quality and accuracy of customer data. And it makes this data actionable so marketers can continuously optimize their media mix and audience targeting strategies."
"Many marketers we work with rely on their first-party customer data to inform the decisions they make across their enterprises, but it can be very difficult to provide the level of accuracy and quality these marketers expect," said Naras Eechambadi, Quaero's CEO, in a statement. "By partnering with Neustar, a leader in identity resolution, we provide marketers with the holistic identity data they need to confidently personalize their interactions at scale. The result is improved marketing ROI and better customer experiences across the board."
