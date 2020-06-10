Neustar Partners with Quaero to Bring Identity to Customer Data Platforms

Neustar, an information services and identity resolution company, is partnering with Quaero, which will leverage Neustar's integrated technology and verified people-based data to improve the quality and accuracy of its clients’ customer data, both online and offline.

The Neustar and Quaero partnership provides a single view of customers across devices and channels.

Neustar's technology and measurement services enable companies to do the following:

Verify the accuracy and completeness of customer data;

Normalize and de-duplicate customer records using verified identity data;

Enrich records with up-to-date contact information, as well as demographics and behavioral attributes; and

Transform offline customer data into addressable online audiences for cross-digital advertising.