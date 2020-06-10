Full Circle Insights Adds Dashboards to Digital Source Tracker

Full Circle Insights, a provider of sales and marketing performance measurement solutions, has updated its Digital Source Tracker with new dashboards for measuring the performance of digital marketing.

Digital Source Tracker allows marketers who use Full Circle's Response Management product to connect clicks from digital advertising, website traffic, social channels, and other digital marketing outreach to leads, pipeline, and revenue inside a CRM system. This enables marketers to determine how their digital marketing efforts impact their overall sales results and optimize their marketing mix.

Additionally, the new Digital Source Tracker has more dashboards that measure engagement (prospect interactions), cost (digital marketing spend), effectiveness (digital campaign performance) and revenue (how much revenue digital marketing generates).

"Digital marketers typically use toolsets that are separate from marketing operations or sales automation tools, which creates siloes of information. Digital Source Tracker connects the dots and gives users a comprehensive understanding of how digital campaigns influence revenue results," said Bonnie Crater, president and CEO of Full Circle Insights, in a statement. "In the current business environment where the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated live events and nearly 100 percent of B2B marketing programs are digital, measuring digital marketing has never been more important."

Digital Source Tracker's integrated architecture automatically collects digital campaign data, sending daily aggregate information into the CRM. The new dashboards use the daily aggregate data from Google Analytics, plus website touchpoints and CRM information, to create a representation of digital marketing performance as measured by engagement, cost, effectiveness, and revenue.

Digital Source Tracker does the following: