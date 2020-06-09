8x8 Launches 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams

8x8, a provider of integrated cloud communications platforms, today launched 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams.

8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams provides a single, global telephony solution across multiple countries and locations directly from any Microsoft Teams interface, including desktop and mobile apps. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams provides cloud-to-cloud direct routing integration with the Microsoft Phone System, native contact center support, seamless integration with third-party enterprise applications and call analytics.

Key features include the following:

"Until now, enterprises adopting Microsoft Teams as their collaboration platform were hampered by the lack of a single, reliable global voice solution. This not only increased the implementation and administration challenges for IT, but also required employees to use a different app for calls," said Dejan Deklich, chief product officer at 8x8, in a statement. "We are dedicated to ensuring organizations meet their work-from-anywhere directives to increase responsiveness and resilience, while allowing employees to stay productive and effective in a mobile-first world. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams is the first truly global cloud telephony solution that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, and is the best solution on the market today, bar none."