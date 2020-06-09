Grammarly Launches Style Guides

Grammarly, a digital writing assistant provider, today introduced custom Style Guides for Grammarly Business to enable team-wide consistency in written communication with customers.

Businesses can customize brand-specific, real-time writing suggestions and scale them across the organization. They can unify their brand voice in writing at scale and customize style guide suggestions.

Style Guides for Grammarly Business can include team- or company-specific writing suggestions based on brand guidelines, such as the spelling of names, use of specific company terms, and stylistic choices that reflect brand style.

"Grammarly is committed to helping organizations of all sizes accelerate business results through better communication, and we believe that style guides will prove to be an impactful tool for business customers," said Dorian Stone, general manager of Grammarly Business, in a statement. "Consistency in business communications is table stakes for gaining brand credibility and trust among key stakeholders. But it's difficult to maintain with a distributed and diverse workforce using a variety of writing platforms—even more challenging for businesses now working remotely without established processes in place. Style guides offer a solution."

Atlassian and Zapier have had early access to style guides.