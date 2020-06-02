SurveyMonkey Merges GetFeedback and Usabilla
SurveyMonkey is uniting its GetFeedback and Usabilla product lines under the GetFeedback Suite.
The suite will combine all of SurveyMonkey's current customer experience solutions under one umbrella, including the GetFeedback CX platform built for Salesforce, and Usabilla, which offers digital experience capabilities that bring real-time feedback from websites and apps. Both platforms were acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019.
SurveyMonkey will continue to offer both GetFeedback and Usabilla to organizations globally while working to integrate the two product lines into a multichannel CX offering.
Cybersecurity software provider SimSpace was one of the companies to combine Usabilla and GetFeedback together.
"We needed a platform that was quick to get up and running, supported various delivery methods and survey types, and provided a robust integration to Salesforce," said Liz Sherman, customer success lead at SimSpace, in a statement. "Using Usabilla and GetFeedback together was the only way we could meet those needs, so we are excited to see the two products come together as the ultimate customer experience surveying solution."
Another customer, CORT Furniture Rental, is also using the GetFeedback Suite.
"We're really excited to see Usabilla and GetFeedback come together," said Jake Taylor, marketing analyst at CORT, in a statement. "Our mission at CORT is to be an indispensable resource to our customers by listening, learning, and providing exceptional value every time. With the GetFeedback Suite, we can rapidly and easily execute a CX program across our entire organization to understand customer needs at each touchpoint and how to make changes that increase loyalty."
"Great customer experiences are even more critical for businesses to compete in today's uncertain environment. I am proud to bring the strength of two amazing products, GetFeedback and Usabilla, into one robust CX offering for customers," said Tom Hale, president of SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "Our CX solutions provide the agility and value to disrupt the expensive, service-heavy offerings available in the market today. I look forward to helping our customers truly excel in CX and reach their full potential."