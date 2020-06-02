SurveyMonkey Merges GetFeedback and Usabilla

SurveyMonkey is uniting its GetFeedback and Usabilla product lines under the GetFeedback Suite.

The suite will combine all of SurveyMonkey's current customer experience solutions under one umbrella, including the GetFeedback CX platform built for Salesforce, and Usabilla, which offers digital experience capabilities that bring real-time feedback from websites and apps. Both platforms were acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019.

SurveyMonkey will continue to offer both GetFeedback and Usabilla to organizations globally while working to integrate the two product lines into a multichannel CX offering.

Cybersecurity software provider SimSpace was one of the companies to combine Usabilla and GetFeedback together.

"We needed a platform that was quick to get up and running, supported various delivery methods and survey types, and provided a robust integration to Salesforce," said Liz Sherman, customer success lead at SimSpace, in a statement. "Using Usabilla and GetFeedback together was the only way we could meet those needs, so we are excited to see the two products come together as the ultimate customer experience surveying solution."

Another customer, CORT Furniture Rental, is also using the GetFeedback Suite.