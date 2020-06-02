Pypestream Integrates E-Signature Capabilities Within Conversational User Experiences

Pypestream, providers of a conversational artificial intelligence platform with all-in-one cloud messaging, has integrated with DocuSign to deliver e-signature capabilities within digital conversational experiences.

"Today, and especially during a pandemic, immediacy is imperative. The transition of essential business interactions, that historically took days, to on-demand interactions that take seconds, fundamentally changes the game," said Richard Smullen, CEO of Pypestream, in a statement. "With the first-ever e-signature capabilities directly within an automated, digital conversation, we're able to organize, expedite, and streamline electronic agreements, giving people much-needed relief and time back in their lives."

Berkley Medical Management Solutions is one of the first companies to use the integration. Its Case-E platform sends opted-in users automated text messages containing deep-links to the Pypestream platform. Pypestream's DocuSign integration then provides validation processes for patient medical release forms, e-signature capabilities, and clinical care specialist/claim examiner information and data. The conversational experience is provided in both English and Spanish.

Through one channel, conversational AI cuts out physical paperwork and provides the necessary documentation and patient information.