Messagepoint Launches Connector for Sefas’ Customer Communications Management

Messagepoint has released a connector for Sefas Designer, an end-to-end omnichannel customer communications management (CCM) solution used globally in financial services, insurance, and healthcare for critical and regulated transactional communications. The Messagepoint Connector for Sefas Designer makes it possible for Messagepoint customers to take advantage of Sefas' composition and post-composition capabilities.

Messagepoint is an AI-powered content hub that gives business users control over the content within their CCM environments, simplifying and accelerating content authoring and improving the quality of content.

"The decision to partner with Sefas to build a connector between Messagepoint and Sefas Designer reflects Messagepoint's focus of continuing to empower enterprises with choice and a broader range of world-class options for composition," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint, in a statement. "Sefas offers a flexible, high-performance solution that synchronizes well with Messagepoint's business authoring capabilities, intelligent content sharing, and AI-powered content intelligence."

Messagepoint also offers connectors to other CCM and digital delivery solutions, including Quadient Inspire, OpenText Exstream, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.