Seismic Launches Spring 2020 Release of its Storytelling Platform

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, today announced launched the Spring 2020 release of its Seismic Storytelling Platform with new capabilities to help go-to-market teams surface the most effective content for field teams and to help sellers deliver targeted, personalized content during sales cycles.

"Sales and marketing teams have recently shifted to working almost exclusively from home. It's also become more important than ever for marketers and enablers to quickly develop and deploy updated content to field teams," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder of Seismic, in a statement. "Seismic excels at enabling go-to-market teams to move rapidly and effectively in changing environments. Given this strength, we're seeing accelerating usage of the Seismic Storytelling Platform by organizations of all sizes. With the Seismic Spring 2020 Release, we are pleased to deliver new capabilities that support improved content creation and enhanced personalization, capabilities that are even more important as teams work from home."

The Seismic Spring 2020 Release includes the following:

Faster Playbook Creation with Pages, allowing marketers to create, orchestrate, and activate playbooks and other content, including team pages and articles for field teams. Seismic handles complexities such as page layout, compliance, permissioning, and automating content updates.

Improved Discovery, helping sellers find the most impactful content for sales scenarios. Seismic's data-driven approach allows core content to be surfaced and prioritized for individual sellers.

Enhanced Content Personalization with on-the-fly presentation assembly from multiple content pieces.

SalesLoft integration that lets sellers leverage SalesLoft templates that contain Seismic content and get all the benefits of personalized link tracking; search for and insert content into any conversation; and gain greater visibility into the performance of assets across the sales organization.