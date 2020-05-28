WorkWise Releases OnContact CRM 10.7

WorkWise, a CRM and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software developer, has launched OnContact CRM 10.7, which includes new business processes and workflow business logic capabilities; the Application Designer, where users can create a customized workspace; and customer service enhancements.

The CRM Business Process feature offers predefined steps that automate the processing of entity items. This feature is available for campaigns, contacts, companies, opportunities and cases, which assists both sales and marketing departments.

The task-based Workflow feature in OnContact CRM 10.7 adds alerts, creates and selects data functions, adds or removes targets to business processes, and adds contacts to campaigns. Additionally, Workflow also lets users add or remove contacts and companies from lists.