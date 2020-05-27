SMG Adds Data Integrations

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, and employee experience management company, has integrated ratings and review data from the third-party delivery industry into its online reputation management platform alongside customer feedback and operational data.

SMG's online reputation management platform aggregates location-specific ratings and reviews across the top review sites. With third-party delivery ratings and reviews alongside review data from sites like Facebook, Google, and Tripadvisor, companies now have access to a host of features, including role-based reporting, artificial intelligence-powered text analytics, real-time alerts, and in-platform response.