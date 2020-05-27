SMG Adds Data Integrations
Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, and employee experience management company, has integrated ratings and review data from the third-party delivery industry into its online reputation management platform alongside customer feedback and operational data.
SMG's online reputation management platform aggregates location-specific ratings and reviews across the top review sites. With third-party delivery ratings and reviews alongside review data from sites like Facebook, Google, and Tripadvisor, companies now have access to a host of features, including role-based reporting, artificial intelligence-powered text analytics, real-time alerts, and in-platform response.
"Delivery has been a growing part of restaurant and retail operations in recent years, and the onset of COVID-19 has accelerated the growth," said SMG's general manager of social solutions, Jason Norris, in a statement. "As brands have shifted to managing the off-premise and alternative shopping experiences, third-party delivery feedback has become an increasingly important data source. Our platform provides a holistic view of unsolicited feedback alongside customer experience data to help brands activate insights and manage their online reputations."
"As a leading experience management provider, SMG's dual focus on technology and strategic services gives brands a more holistic and actionable view of the customer experience," said SMG's chief operating officer, Ken White, in a statement. "The emergence of new touchpoints brings new feedback channels, and we're continually developing technology and data integration capabilities to help clients listen better and act faster."