Upland Launches Spring '20 Release of Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud

Upland Software today released the Spring '20 edition of its Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud with increased user simplicity, rich insights from analytics through Salesforce Einstein and Tableau integrations, and greater collaboration capabilities.

Features of the Spring'20 release include additions to the following products:

Altify Account Planning: Flexible account grouping options; integrations with Tableau and Salesforce Einstein analytics to measure pipeline development, plan progress, and coach the right behaviors; new solution templates; and insight map sharing.

Altify Opportunity Management: Integrated decision criteria and new integrations with Tableau and Salesforce Einstein.

Kapost Content Operations: Enhanced user interface and unified content gallery; new integrations with Veeva, Airtable, Sprinklr, and Hootsuite; and improvements to task catalog and idea notification rules.

Qvidian Proposal Management: Team collaboration and enhanced assignment workflows.

RO Innovation Reference Management: Improved insights into adoption and revenue impact through Upland Analytics; an interactive reference nomination grid to allow for search, sort and filter capabilities; and added availability of education and training services through the Upland Reference Management University program.