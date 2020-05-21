Acxiom Launches Addressable Advertising

Marketing solutions provide Acxiom today released Addressable Advertising, a performance-based, digital media solution suite that combines Acxiom's customer data management, identity, and ethical data use with the addressable media capabilities of IPG's >Matterkind.

Acxiom's Addressable Advertising suite can help companies connect marketing silos and reach the right audiences across media platforms. It is designed to connect companies' advertising strategies, media buying, campaign execution, and campaign measurement, enabled by a deep bench of strategists, practitioners, and analysts.

"All marketers want to reach real people with tailored messages that thoughtfully and meaningfully engage them on their digital journeys," said Chad Engelgau, CEO and president of Acxiom, in a statement. "When a brand must manage their customer insights and audience engagement strategy separately from their media planning and execution, they lack the marketing intelligence needed to fuel their business growth. That is exactly why Acxiom is accelerating our investments and innovations around offerings designed to connect marketing technology and advertising technology to reduce marketing waste across direct and digital media buys." "Companies large and small, across all industries, are looking for increased media performance and return on ad spend," said Mike Woods, Acxiom's leader dedicated to Acxiom/IPG customer success, in a statement. "The Addressable Advertising suite creates better audience insights and better marketing by integrating a brand's first-party data with Acxiom's industry-leading third-party data, optimizing the audiences through a host of embedded analytics and AI. The result is the highest-performing audience for that brand, allowing them to realize the full value of their data-driven advertising."

Acxiom's Addressable Advertising suite is the first in a series of digital transformation offerings Acxiom is launching in 2020 that leverage IPG's Open Architecture model, bringing together agency and Acxiom core capabilities.