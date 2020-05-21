6sense Integrates with LinkedIn

6sense has integrated its account engagement platform with LinkedIn to enable mutual customers to leverage 6sense's account data and insights for LinkedIn ads. 6sense's dynamic segments can be synced to LinkedIn Campaign Manager to optimize ad targeting and spend on relevant audiences.

6sense Segments for LinkedIn ads expands on 6sense's native account-based display advertising capabilities that enable marketers to target and reach dynamic account segments, like which accounts meet their ideal customer profiles (ICPs) and are in-market to buy but have not yet visited the website. Once 6sense segments are synced with LinkedIn Campaign Manager, customers can leverage 6sense's account data and insights for all LinkedIn ad types, including Sponsored Content, Sponsored Messaging, Text Ads, and Dynamic Ads.