6sense Integrates with LinkedIn
6sense has integrated its account engagement platform with LinkedIn to enable mutual customers to leverage 6sense's account data and insights for LinkedIn ads. 6sense's dynamic segments can be synced to LinkedIn Campaign Manager to optimize ad targeting and spend on relevant audiences.
6sense Segments for LinkedIn ads expands on 6sense's native account-based display advertising capabilities that enable marketers to target and reach dynamic account segments, like which accounts meet their ideal customer profiles (ICPs) and are in-market to buy but have not yet visited the website. Once 6sense segments are synced with LinkedIn Campaign Manager, customers can leverage 6sense's account data and insights for all LinkedIn ad types, including Sponsored Content, Sponsored Messaging, Text Ads, and Dynamic Ads.
"Over the past two years, we've expanded our comprehensive display advertising capabilities with features like dynamic display and external media tracking, and integrating with LinkedIn was a natural next step," said Viral Bajaria, chief technology officer and co-founder of 6sense, in a statement. "Joint customers can now leverage the dynamic segmentation capabilities of 6sense to reach the right audiences on the global LinkedIn network."
"One of the key ingredients of successful marketing campaigns is the ability to execute and adapt quickly," said Tim Frank, senior director of demand generation at Domo, in a statement. "6sense's integration with LinkedIn campaigns gives us an added level of agility. As we update our CRM data and target segments, 6sense updates LinkedIn audiences automatically. The integration provides more accurate targeting and reduces the need for manual list uploads."