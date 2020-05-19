Genesys Integrates with Zoom
Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, is partnering with Zoom Video Communications, integrating Genesys Cloud with Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings.
Genesys is the first partner to provide integrations to both Zoom solutions.
With this integration, Genesys Cloud customers can choose Zoom Phone as their voice carrier for the contact center. Employees using Genesys Cloud can leverage the unified directory and presence lookup to connect directly with Zoom Phone users from any department, as well as click-to-call dialing and seamless transfers between Genesys Cloud and Zoom Phone.
Additionally, employees can collaborate with colleagues via Zoom Meetings without ever leaving Genesys Cloud and simultaneously use voice and video. Genesys Cloud users can also take advantage of Zoom recording and screen share.
"By bringing Zoom and Genesys Cloud capabilities into a unified experience, we're setting a new standard for employee and consumer communication and collaboration," said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, in a statement. "Businesses can build stronger customer connections using our robust video-first collaboration solution along with the advanced call routing, analytics and workforce engagement management of Genesys Cloud."
"Now more than ever, consumers want to know they're understood while getting the help they need quickly," said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, in a statement. "Meeting and exceeding these expectations requires employees to have access to the right tools and resources. That's what we're enabling with the combination of Zoom and Genesys Cloud. Together, we're helping organizations differentiate through unique and intelligent customer and employee experiences."
Genesys and Zoom customers Company Nurse and Sentinel Benefits and Financial Group are among the first companies to take advantage of the integrations.
"Zoom and Genesys are making it simpler for businesses like ours to get the most out of their cloud contact center and communications solutions. Our employees already use both solutions today, and a closer integration means they'll be able to work together easier, such as initiating a Zoom video meeting from within their Genesys Cloud instance. As we expand our tele-triage capabilities, we are excited to be one of the first to take advantage of these new features," said Henry Svendblad, chief technology officer at Company Nurse, in a statement.
"Our employees are constantly flipping from one application to another to communicate and collaborate. Integrating the solutions will give our call center agents the ability to use all Genesys Cloud features while connecting more easily with the rest of the company that uses Zoom technology. We believe this will help us resolve customer issues faster and on the first contact," said Douglas Walker, vice president and director of infrastructure services at Sentinel, in a statement.