Genesys Integrates with Zoom

Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, is partnering with Zoom Video Communications, integrating Genesys Cloud with Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings.

Genesys is the first partner to provide integrations to both Zoom solutions.

With this integration, Genesys Cloud customers can choose Zoom Phone as their voice carrier for the contact center. Employees using Genesys Cloud can leverage the unified directory and presence lookup to connect directly with Zoom Phone users from any department, as well as click-to-call dialing and seamless transfers between Genesys Cloud and Zoom Phone.

Additionally, employees can collaborate with colleagues via Zoom Meetings without ever leaving Genesys Cloud and simultaneously use voice and video. Genesys Cloud users can also take advantage of Zoom recording and screen share.

"By bringing Zoom and Genesys Cloud capabilities into a unified experience, we're setting a new standard for employee and consumer communication and collaboration," said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, in a statement. "Businesses can build stronger customer connections using our robust video-first collaboration solution along with the advanced call routing, analytics and workforce engagement management of Genesys Cloud." "Now more than ever, consumers want to know they're understood while getting the help they need quickly," said Tony Bates, CEO of Genesys, in a statement. "Meeting and exceeding these expectations requires employees to have access to the right tools and resources. That's what we're enabling with the combination of Zoom and Genesys Cloud. Together, we're helping organizations differentiate through unique and intelligent customer and employee experiences."

Genesys and Zoom customers Company Nurse and Sentinel Benefits and Financial Group are among the first companies to take advantage of the integrations.