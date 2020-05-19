Verint Launches Compliance Recording for Microsoft Teams

Verint Systems today unveiled a Microsoft Teams recording integration to help businesses capture, retain, analyze, and retrieve all communications from Microsoft Teams calling and meeting scenarios, including voice calling, chat, online meetings, screen sharing and more.

"Amid the current COVID-19 crisis, we have seen increasing demand from financial services, healthcare, government, and other regulated organizations to enable continuity of business communications and critical workflows while adhering to the highest compliance standards when working remotely," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement. "Relying on this secure integration, businesses can adopt or transition to Microsoft Teams in a compliant manner, address the need for undisrupted collaboration, and efficiently support regulatory policies for recordkeeping, communication surveillance, data protection, reporting, and e-discovery."

"As today's teams are increasingly comprised of remote workers who are dispersed around the globe, the seamless collaboration environment offered by Microsoft Teams is becoming even more essential, as is the assurance that organizations remain compliant," said Mike Ammerlaan, director of the Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft, in a statement. "Verint's native compliance recording integration with Microsoft Teams empowers businesses to address compliance requirements while leveraging the market's leading digital collaboration solution."