Medallia Partners with Veeva Systems
Medallia has partnered with Veeva Systems, a provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry.
Medallia joined the Veeva Technology Partner Program to deliver a tightly integrated solution with Veeva CRM Suggestions that will put customer insights into the hands of sales reps during critical sales moments.
"Medallia continues to grow its vertical partnerships, and the integration with Veeva CRM Suggestions is strategic to supporting our life sciences customers. Data from Medallia Experience Cloud automatically imported into Veeva will drive intelligent action during critical sales moments," Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances, and global partnerships at Medallia, in a statement.