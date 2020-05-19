Wrike Launches Wrike for Marketers Performance

Wrike, a provider of collaborative work management platforms, has enhanced Wrike for Marketers with the release of Wrike for Marketers Performance, which brings together work management and campaign performance with pre-built analytics dashboards, integrations, and automations.

With Wrike for Marketers Performance, teams can track revenue at risk and the performance of high-stakes campaigns. It provides pre-built Agile reports, dashboards with rich data analytics into campaign performance, and an integration with Salesforce.