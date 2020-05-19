Wrike Launches Wrike for Marketers Performance
Wrike, a provider of collaborative work management platforms, has enhanced Wrike for Marketers with the release of Wrike for Marketers Performance, which brings together work management and campaign performance with pre-built analytics dashboards, integrations, and automations.
With Wrike for Marketers Performance, teams can track revenue at risk and the performance of high-stakes campaigns. It provides pre-built Agile reports, dashboards with rich data analytics into campaign performance, and an integration with Salesforce.
"Business leaders understand the pressures of staying competitive, especially in challenging market conditions," said Alexey Korotich, director of product management at Wrike, in a statement. "Wrike for Marketers Performance delivers the deeper analytics and automations that businesses require to help power their high-velocity, high-agility, results-driven marketing organizations."