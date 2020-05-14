OptifiNow Integrates with CRS' Credit Reports and Data Verification
OptifiNow, a provider of cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions, is partnering with Credit Reporting Services (CRS) to offer credit reports and verification products from CRS to accelerate sales processes.
CRS is a re-seller of credit report information provided by Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. CRS also provides a system-to-system method for ordering and receiving credit report and verification data using its Credit API and Data Records API. The CRS Credit API offers companies both full credit reports and soft-pull pre-qualification reports, which provide credit scores and information on consumer liabilities without impacting credit scores. Soft-pull pre-qualification reports are ideal for businesses that pre-approve offers, such as lenders, insurance companies and credit card companies.
"There are a wide range of businesses that have a need to access consumer data within their sales process," said Stephen Hawkins, president of CRS, in a statement. "Financial service providers, including medical financing and consumer finance, are some of the companies that utilize our Credit API and Data Records API technology. Our integration with OptifiNow makes it easy for these companies to access critical consumer data and use it to drive speed and efficiency into their sales processes."
"CRS made it very easy for us to plug into their services and create tools that integrate smoothly into our platform," said John McGee, CEO and president of OptifiNow, in a statement. "Having bi-directional access to credit report and other data products allows our system to automate a variety of actions, from assigning leads to sending targeted emails and SMS messages. CRS allows our clients to streamline sales processes and identify high-value leads quickly and with much better precision."
Related Articles
OptifiNow Partners with DoublePositive
30 Apr 2020
Integration provides an integrated call center for mortgage lenders.