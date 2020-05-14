OptifiNow Integrates with CRS' Credit Reports and Data Verification

OptifiNow, a provider of cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions, is partnering with Credit Reporting Services (CRS) to offer credit reports and verification products from CRS to accelerate sales processes.

CRS is a re-seller of credit report information provided by Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. CRS also provides a system-to-system method for ordering and receiving credit report and verification data using its Credit API and Data Records API. The CRS Credit API offers companies both full credit reports and soft-pull pre-qualification reports, which provide credit scores and information on consumer liabilities without impacting credit scores. Soft-pull pre-qualification reports are ideal for businesses that pre-approve offers, such as lenders, insurance companies and credit card companies.