6sense Partners with Bombora for Insights into Buyer Behavior

6sense, an account engagement company, has partnered with Bombora, an intent data company, to enable mutual customers to leverage Bombora's Company Surge intent within the 6sense Account Engagement Platform.

With this partnership, Bombora's Company Surge data can now be combined with 6sense's intent, predictive, engagement, and other crucial account data to create hyper-targeted audiences for marketing and sales activities. Company Surge data complements 6sense's proprietary first- and third-party intent data.

Bombora identifies specific companies that are researching products and services by capturing intent signals across a proprietary, consent-based cooperative of thousands of B2B websites. Bombora uses natural language processing to understand meaning, context, and engagement with content, and its patented Company Surge data is a normalized score showing content consumption spikes against a baseline of normal consumption, scored weekly to show trend analysis.