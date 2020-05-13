Engagio Adds Unified Account Inbox to Scout for Sales

Engagio, providers of an account-based engagement platform, has upgraded its engagement intelligence solution, Engagio Scout for Sales, with a Unified Account Inbox, allowing sales reps to mine emails and calendars

"Today's B2B companies are becoming more strategic about their priorities and investments, so making the shift from more general sales initiatives to targeted ABM initiatives is imperative," said Jon Miller, co-founder and CEO of Engagio, in a stratement. "ABM is founded in a comprehensive understanding of an organization's relationship to an account, and emails and calendars contain a wealth of information that typically gets lost. Engagio Scout finds that information and shares it with the sales team at the right time. It's the bridge between prioritizing accounts, coordinating programs, and accelerating revenue creation, and it's a necessity for sales teams that understand the importance of strategy and personalization."

Scout for Sales automatically brings together data into Salesforce.com, via a Google Chrome extension, and email alerts.

Engagio Scout for Sales includes the following: