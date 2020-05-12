LinkedIn Updates Pages with Live Event Capabilities

LinkedIn today released the quarterly release of its Pages product with new features to help companies connect with their communities through virtual events, share important updates, and rally them from afar, all for free.

LinkedIn Live helps organizations drive reach and brand awareness with their audiences, while LinkedIn Events is helping strengthen relationships with target audiences by allowing them to seamlessly create and join professional events. This latest release brings a tighter integration between LinkedIn Events and LinkedIn Live, turning these two products into a new virtual events solution that enables companies to stay connected to their communities and meet their customers wherever they are.

This new offering enables companies to do the following:

Host events safely, in a trusted environment: Using LinkedIn Live, users can choose to live stream to Page followers or Event attendees. Admins can leverage third-party broadcasting partners, including Restream, Wirecast, Streamyard, and Socialive.

Share events to Page followers and send direct invitations to first-degree profile connections.

Build buzz for events or live broadcasts by posting an update to Page or event feeds and by recommending key posts for attendees to check out.

Keep the conversation going after the event with the Video tab, a dedicated hub for a Page's organic video content that can be accessed by all community members.

A custom announcement banner allows users to post critical and timely updates to the top of their Pages. A Volunteer call-to-action button helps nonprofits ask members to volunteer.