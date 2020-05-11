Medallia Launches Quickstart Solutions
Medallia has released Medallia Quickstart Solutions, a set of pre-packaged customer and employee experience management solutions to help companies launch feedback programs in days.
Medallia Quickstart Solutions offer turnkey feedback capabilities and include rich video feedback and artificial intelligence-powered text analytics.
The turnkey solutions, which all come with the Medallia Mobile app, include the following:
- Quickstart Customer Micropulse, providing a picture of how customers are doing in the moment with two quick questions, video, and text;
- Quickstart Fulfillment Experience, for retaining customers and increasing purchase frequency with optimized and consistent fulfillment experiences; and
- Quickstart Employee Micropulse, which captures continuous and actionable employee feedback.
"Organizations need to rapidly change their business models, and it is more important than ever to listen to customers and employees. Like consumers, companies are looking for frictionless and digital ways to transact. Medallia's Quickstart Solutions fulfill that need for businesses of all sizes across all industries," said Elizabeth Carducci, senior vice president of vertical market solutions at Medallia, in a statement.
"Listening to our employees is an important aspect of our culture at United Rentals, and hearing directly from our team is invaluable to how we navigate this unique time together. Medallia has enabled us to pivot and engage our team with the employee micropulse, resulting in immediate insight on how our team is doing and how we can improve. Ensuring our team feels heard and supported is our top priority," said Craig Pintoff, executive vice president and chief administrative and legal officer at United Rentals, in a statement.