Medallia Launches Quickstart Solutions

Medallia has released Medallia Quickstart Solutions, a set of pre-packaged customer and employee experience management solutions to help companies launch feedback programs in days.

Medallia Quickstart Solutions offer turnkey feedback capabilities and include rich video feedback and artificial intelligence-powered text analytics.

The turnkey solutions, which all come with the Medallia Mobile app, include the following:

Quickstart Customer Micropulse, providing a picture of how customers are doing in the moment with two quick questions, video, and text;

Quickstart Fulfillment Experience, for retaining customers and increasing purchase frequency with optimized and consistent fulfillment experiences; and

Quickstart Employee Micropulse, which captures continuous and actionable employee feedback.