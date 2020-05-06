OneSignal Launches Free Shopify App

OneSignal, a provider of push notifications and in-app messaging solutions, has launched a Shopify App to give online stores an engagement tool.

"As the second largest ecommerce site in the world, Shopify has emerged as one of the best ways to sell online, and more than a million merchants use Shopify to grow their business," said George Deglin, CEO and founder of OneSignal, in a statement. "Living true to our acclaim for ease of use, we're providing simple yet powerful tools for Shopify merchants to start sending re-engagement push notifications and cart-abandonment reminders in just three minutes, with no code required."

The OneSignal App on Shopify is free for up to 1,000 subscribers and, for the next four months, it is free for all with no limits. Abandoned cart messages, user segments, and revenue metrics are all included. Shopify customers can use their existing Shopify login to add the OneSignal App to their stores.

The OneSignal App brings a push notification and the OneSignal Advanced Analytics suite for Shopify merchants to quantify which push messages are driving sales and engagement. With its event tracking system, OneSignal enables Shopify sellers to analyze how many people received and clicked on a message, as well as the revenue generated from those messages.

To reduce cart abandonment, OneSignal automatically tracks store visitors who have added items to their carts and then notifies them an hour later to complete these purchases.

The OneSignal Shopify App includes the following: