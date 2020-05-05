ServiceNow Integrates with Adobe

Adobe and ServiceNow today launched an integration that connects data from Adobe Experience Platform and ServiceNow's Customer Service Management workflow product.

The integration leads to seamless workflows between Adobe Experience Platform and ServiceNow, enhancing Adobe’s Real-time Customer Profiles with rich customer data and improving personalization of customer experiences across all touchpoints. It also creates seamless data workflows that connect marketing and customer service organizations, so that when a customer reaches out with a concern or inquiry, the organization can see the full view of that customer's engagement.

By integrating Adobe Experience Manager and ServiceNow Customer Service Management, end customers receive a web experience and content that is truly tailored and relevant to their stage in the journey.