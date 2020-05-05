ServiceNow Integrates with Adobe
Adobe and ServiceNow today launched an integration that connects data from Adobe Experience Platform and ServiceNow's Customer Service Management workflow product.
The integration leads to seamless workflows between Adobe Experience Platform and ServiceNow, enhancing Adobe’s Real-time Customer Profiles with rich customer data and improving personalization of customer experiences across all touchpoints. It also creates seamless data workflows that connect marketing and customer service organizations, so that when a customer reaches out with a concern or inquiry, the organization can see the full view of that customer's engagement.
By integrating Adobe Experience Manager and ServiceNow Customer Service Management, end customers receive a web experience and content that is truly tailored and relevant to their stage in the journey.
"Today's customer service teams are faced with unprecedented levels of customer inquiries, which has created urgency for omnichannel, end-to-end customer service solutions that provide a complete view of every customer," said Farrell Hope, senior vice president of customer workflows at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Together with Adobe, ServiceNow is enabling organizations to have greater access to important customer information and build deeper loyalty with their customers."
"Adobe' mission to change the world through digital experiences has never been more relevant or powerful," said Amit Ahuja, vice president of ecosystem development at Adobe, in a statement. "Adobe and ServiceNow are partnering to empower enterprises with a more complete view of each customer, so they can provide an experience that will drive better engagement and ultimately business success."
"As the leader in intelligent transformation, Lenovo understands that it needs to be a cross-organizational effort," said Paul Walsh, global chief digital officer at Lenovo, in a statement. "Leveraging Adobe and ServiceNow, we are looking forward to aligning our marketing and customer service organizations even more closely to engage customers with more intelligent, data-driven and contextual interactions."