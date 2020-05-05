Five9 Partners with Zoom for Agent-Expert Consultation

Five9, a cloud contact center provider, has launched Agent-Expert Consultation, which enables contact center agents to access subject matter experts through Zoom.

Zoom Phone users are identified by department, allowing agents to find experts to help them. Once the right experts are identified, agents can talk one-on-one with them, conference them with the customer, or transfer the customer to the back-office expert.

Agent-Expert Consultation offers the following features:

Agent Directory, which now also displays a list of Zoom Phone users in the company;

Zoom Phone users can be identified by department;

Agent directory showing experts' presence and availability; and

One-click consult, conference, and transfer functions.

"Five9 is proud to offer this best-of-breed solution for Zoom Phone users," said Rowan Trollope, Five9's CEO, in a statement. "Consumers are increasingly demanding better customer service. The ability for an organization to access an expert quickly will dramatically improve the customer experience and empower agents to engage with their customers with more confidence." "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Five9 to build a market-leading solution that enhances the customer service experience," said Eric Yuan, Zoom's CEO, in a statement. "With our latest integration with Five9, agents now have access to subject matter experts to quickly and easily resolve customer inquiries that make customers happy."

PAR Technology is a joint Five9 and Zoom Video Communications customer that deployed the Agent-Expert Consultation solution.