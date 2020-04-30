Salesforce.org Adds to Nonprofit and Education Clouds

Salesforce today announced new features and innovations for its Education and Nonprofit Clouds to provide the CRM tools to stay afloat and flourish during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The innovations in Nonprofit Cloud and Education Cloud are designed to help nonprofits and educational institutions raise funds and maximize their impact. These new features include a suite of integrated offerings to evolve fundraising and advancement, tools to build transparency in financial systems, and streamlined experiences to increase staff capacity and manage day-to-day programs at scale.

"We recognize that it's more important now than ever to create digital-first experiences for all communities no matter where they are," said Salesforce.org CEO Rob Acker in a statement. "The world needs nonprofits and educational institutions to continue their services to constituents and to make sure learning never stops for students. The latest products respond to our community's needs both in the short and long term as we all prepare for the future."

This summer, Salesforce.org is making its Elevate suite of online fundraising products generally available. It includes the following:

Giving Pages, a single-and recurring-donation solution for creating donation forms for online sites. Data automatically flows from Giving Pages into the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) or into Gift Entry Manager (GEM) for education customers.

Payment Services, which provides an end-to-end payment processing solution for nonprofits and educational institutions built into NPSP and GEM to accept payments using Giving Pages or custom web donation forms via an extensible payments API.

Engagement Hub, which drives ongoing engagement with alumni and donors through a central hub for all giving and volunteering activities.

"Salesforce.org Elevate will make significant strides in delivering a robust fundraising solution for nonprofit organizations like Sierra Club," said Dave Simon, director of information technology at the Sierra Club, in a statement. "We are especially excited about Salesforce.org Payment Services, which enables organizations to connect outside web pages to Nonprofit Cloud using the payments API."

In addition to Elevate, Accounting Subledger is a tool that brings fundraising and finance together. Advancement and development teams maintain consistency in financial records, pledges, and payments across fundraising and finance systems. This helps administrators do more with less by increasing trust and transparency. Now your back end accounting system can be easily updated with your incoming donation or gift.

"The Accounting Subledger is exactly what we needed to make our gift entry system in Salesforce complete," said Rick Houston, director of advancement services at Gordon College, in a statement. "We were going to attempt a custom band-aid approach but the accounting department requires accurate debit and credit transactions that meet our audit requirements for all types of gifts. It would have taken us a long time to develop a solution on our own."

Salesforce.org also added the following:

Nonprofit Cloud Case Management, to scale personalized care on a platform that helps track services, case plans, notes, incidents, assessments, and outcomes.

Program Management Module, a free extension of the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) that provides a unified view across all platforms.