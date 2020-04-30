Terminus Acquires Ramble

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform provider, has acquired Ramble, an account-based chat solution provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of Ramble enables users to deploy real-time, account-based conversations across the entire customer journey directly within the Terminus platform, powered by Terminus' account intelligence.

"Native chat is a game-changer for our customers as we help them drive full-funnel engagement," said Tim Kopp, Terminus' CEO, in a statement. "We're in the middle of a major industry shift. Marketers want all-in-one platforms over best-of-breed integrations because, at the end of the day, integrations can only do so much. Now with Ramble, our customers can personally engage target audiences at any stage of the funnel. We're so impressed with this team and couldn't be more pumped to officially have them as part of Terminus."

The addition of Ramble specifically enables Terminus users to do the following:

Add on-page chat capabilities;

Route conversations so that visitors can engage with the most relevant individuals that own a given relationship;

Directly engage with visitors from anywhere, via browser or mobile app;

Qualify leads and collect data using chatbots and workflows; and

Connect advertising and brand activities directly to sales conversations from a single platform.

"Bringing Ramble into the Terminus platform makes a ton of sense," said Justin McDonald, Ramble's CEO, in a statement. "We're incredibly aligned with Terminus' vision to build the most robust B2B marketing suite on the market, now including powerful account-based chat capabilities. Not only is this a strong fit in terms of product, but it's also a natural fit culturally. We're immensely proud to be joining this talented team."" "Our team has seen incredible success using Ramble to engage with target accounts and immediately route them to the appropriate team member at VanillaSoft," said Darryl Praill, VanillaSoft's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "Having used another chat solution previously, we've found Ramble to be foundational to our ABM strategy rather than being tacked on. I'm excited by this acquisition and at the prospect of having a single solution for our entire engagement strategy."

This acquisition follows Terminus' launch of on-page website personalization capabilities and its acquisition of Sigstr, an email signature marketing solution provider.