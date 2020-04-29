Xactly Integrates with Slack
Xactly, a provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, is integrating with Slack to introduce an app that will allow sales reps to track their performance within Slack using Xactly Incent, its sales incentive compensation management (ICM) software.
The new Slack app will enable reps to monitor their commissions and quota attainment in real time, directly in their Slack workflows, and submit queries when data errors appear.
"Xactly is constantly striving to find new ways to reduce friction across large and complex sales organizations," said Arnab Mishra, Xactly's chief product officer, in a statement. "Given that most sales teams today rely on Slack to stay connected and engaged, integrating Xactly Incent with Slack's platform was a natural fit, creating a seamless user experience."
"Our integration with Slack comes at a pivotal time when companies are more dependent than ever on sales teams to meet their numbers, and reps are looking for new tools to stay productive and motivated while working from home," said Chris Cabrera, CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "We are proud to combine our industry-leading data set with Slack's world-class functionality to help businesses stay agile in a challenging and uncertain time."