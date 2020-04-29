Xactly Integrates with Slack

Xactly, a provider of cloud-based sales performance management (SPM) software, is integrating with Slack to introduce an app that will allow sales reps to track their performance within Slack using Xactly Incent, its sales incentive compensation management (ICM) software.

The new Slack app will enable reps to monitor their commissions and quota attainment in real time, directly in their Slack workflows, and submit queries when data errors appear.