LeanData Introduces LeanData Engagement

Revenue operations solutions provider LeanData today introduced LeanData Engagement, an analytics offering in the company's portfolio of go-to-market orchestration and automation solutions.

Built on LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching technology, LeanData Engagement allows marketers to forge greater alignment with their sales organizations.

"Especially during times of economic uncertainly, it's critically important to understand how your customers and prospects are engaging with your company," said Hendrick Lee, senior vice president of product at LeanData, in a statement. "With LeanData Engagement, the interactions of every buyer are automatically connected to the right accounts in CRM, thus unlocking truly holistic account-based marketing analytics. Engagement is an important addition to LeanData's revenue operations product family, which exists to help companies unlock greater revenue growth, increase performance, and improve customer experience across the buyer journey."

LeanData Engagement is available on the Salesforce AppExchange. From within Salesforce CRM, LeanData Engagement provides marketing and sales teams with a holistic set of engagement metrics to understand which buyers are engaging and how, identify accounts with the least engagement requiring action, and gain visibility into the most valuable accounts. It enables all relevant sales and marketing engagement data to be automatically connected to relevant accounts and visualized directly within Salesforce objects and reports.