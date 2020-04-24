Sendbird Launches Chat UIKit for Building In-App Chat

Sendbird, a provider of chat and messaging API service for mobile and web applications, has released Sendbird UIKit, a set of pre-built components for creating in-app chat in as little as 10 minutes.

"Sendbird offers the means for organizations of any size to add the world's greatest chat experience in record time," said John Kim, founder and CEO of Sendbird, in a statement. "Our goal is to minimize, if not eliminate, chat UX work for organizations that need a quality pre-built solution while still retaining the power and flexibility of an embedded API. The Sendbird UIKit provides everything necessary to create a full-featured chat experience with minimal development effort."

With Sendbird UIKit, companies simply select the chat pieces they want and embed them into their apps within a matter of minutes. They can also customize features, such as the look of a contact list or specific needs or branding considerations.

The Sendbird API runs on a fully managed chat back-end infrastructure that scales to tens of millions of monthly active users and millions of peak connections per app. The Sendbird UIKit works with iOS, Android, and React.