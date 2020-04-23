RollWorks Partners with Bombora for Account Intent

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has launched Account Intent within its Identification solution in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform. RollWorks partnered with Bombora, an intent data provider, to deliver the Account Intent feature and Bombora's Company Surge Score to RollWorks customers.

Account Intent identifies accounts that are actively researching specific products or services with the intent to buy.

The Bombora Company Surge Score indicates the intensity of businesses' intent to purchase based on content consumption. Increased content consumption is indicative of research prior to buying.

"RollWorks is dedicated to the mission of making ABM work for companies through the power of account data and machine learning," said Justin Cooperman, vice president of product at RollWorks, in a statement. "With the launch of Account Intent, we continue to strengthen the account data foundation within the RollWorks Account-Based platform. Customers will now be able to integrate Account Fit, Account Engagement, and Account Intent into how they prioritize the accounts that matter most. During this period of economic uncertainty, it's more important than ever that marketing and sales teams align to focus investments around the accounts with the highest likelihood of buying from them." "We are thrilled that this partnership with Bombora allows our customers to take advantage of Account Intent data in a seamless way within the RollWorks Account-Based Platform so they can win new business and drive account growth at scale," said Mike Stocker, vice president of strategic partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "RollWorks chose to partner with Bombora because its Company Surge Score data uniquely measures intent signals across many data and content sources, establishes a baseline of activity for specific accounts, and then measures account-based increases in content consumption around specific topics." "B2B organizations of all sizes are adopting intent data because the ROI is proven," said Mike Burton, co-founder and senior vice president at Bombora, in a statement. "Having data that best reflects changes in prospect and customer interest is the first step. The ability to act on and truly operationalize intent data at scale is a prerequisite to improving marketing performance. This new integration with RollWorks along with their mission of democratizing ABM, will dramatically expand the accessibility and usability of intent data."

Account Intent is available within the RollWorks Standard, Professional, and Ultimate packages. RollWorks customers can subscribe to topics, monitor intent on those topics, prioritize accounts in target account lists showing surges in intent on topics, and engage surging accounts through targeted digital advertising. The number of topics and accounts with Company Surge Scores will vary across the packages.