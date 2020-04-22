How To Craft Your Brand Response Strategy for Pandemics

Dipanjan Chatterjee, a vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, has authored a report that shares actionable advice for chief marketing officers to develop a framework and action plan for managing their brand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marketing leaders are no stranger to crises, but, according toi Chatterjee, this one is different. Unlike other crises, this one is not of companies' own making; the scale and gravity are unprecedented; and the upheaval is far greater than usual. According to the research, based on more than 4,000 responses, Forrester found that companies' ability to create value is tied mostly to their ability to engage emotionally. Chatterjee maintains that the most potent driver of consumer choice is the ability of companies to be reassuring, helpful, trustworthy, and comforting during these difficult times.

Toward that end, Chatterjee recommends the following actions: