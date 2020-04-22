Medallia Acquires Voci Technologies

Medallia, an experience management solutions provider, is acquiring Voci Technologies, a real-time speech-to-text, speech analytics, and voice biometrics platforms provider, for approximately $59 million.

The acquisition will combine Voci's real-time speech-to-text capabilities with Medallia's experience management platform to deliver a rich, single view of the customer.

Voci's technology analyzes phone interactions in real time, and its artificial intelligence enable contact centers to gain actionable insights from 100 percent of customer calls and generate language models for transcription of calls into insights such as emotion, gender, sentiment, and voice biometric identity.

"Voci transcribes 100 percent of live and recorded calls into text that can be analyzed quickly to determine customer satisfaction, adding a powerful set of signals to the Medallia Experience Cloud," said Leslie Stretch, president and CEO of Medallia, in a statement. "At the same time, Voci enables call analysis moments after each interaction has completed, optimizing every aspect of call center operations securely, especially important as virtual and remote contact center operations take shape." "Our whole company is delighted to be joining forces with experience management leader Medallia. We are thrilled that Voci's powerful speech-to-text capabilities will become part of Medallia Experience Cloud," said Mike Coney, CEO of Voci, in a statement. "The consolidation of all contact center signals with video, survey, and other critical feedback is a game-changer for the industry."

Voci's platform has processed more than 2 billion minutes of speech using its Deep AI and machine learning capabilities.