Qualtrics Launches Instant Customer Feedback for Amazon Business

SAP's Qualtrics, a customer experience solutions provider, has partnered with Amazon Business to launch Instant Customer Feedback as a benefit for Amazon Business customers with eligible Business Prime memberships. Organizations can access Qualtrics' Delighted customer experience platform using their Amazon Business credentials to uncover customer insights into retention, loyalty, and business growth.

With Instant Customer Feedback, Amazon Business customers with Business Prime memberships can do the following:

Leverage channels, from email and web to mobile apps, to collect and act on both relational and transactional customer experience feedback;

Surface customer experience issues and prioritize actions with automated reporting and dashboards;

Analyze customer feedback with analytics and reporting functions, including audience segmentation, trends, and other performance metrics;

Route customer feedback to the people who can take immediate action to respond and close the feedback loops with email alerts and feedback digests; and

Leverage built-in integrations with existing help desk, collaboration, or CRM platforms such as Slack, Zendesk, Stripe, Salesforce, HubSpot, and many more.